HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of MicroStrategy Incorporated - Preferred Stock (STRK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of MicroStrategy Incorporated - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:STRK) with a Buy recommendation.

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for MicroStrategy Incorporated - Preferred Stock is $113.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.83 to a high of $158.51. The average price target represents an increase of 31.01% from its latest reported closing price of $86.85 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JHHBX - John Hancock High Yield Fund holds 115K shares.

FCVSX - Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund holds 57K shares.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 38K shares.

PACIX - Columbia Convertible Securities Fund holds 30K shares.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 29K shares.

