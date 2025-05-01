HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of MicroStrategy (BMV:MSTR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of MicroStrategy (BMV:MSTR) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 12,644K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,528K shares , representing a decrease of 38.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 21.27% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 8,212K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,777K shares , representing an increase of 17.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 18.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,946K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,539K shares , representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 81.73% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,469K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares , representing an increase of 90.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 1,405.40% over the last quarter.

Clear Street Derivatives holds 4,070K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,307K shares , representing an increase of 67.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 309.09% over the last quarter.

