HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Marker Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:MRKR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 531.06% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Marker Therapeutics is $8.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 531.06% from its latest reported closing price of $1.32 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marker Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRKR is 0.01%, an increase of 42.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 3,450K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 1,626K shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 554K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aisling Capital Management holds 325K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 186K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 106K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing an increase of 34.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRKR by 11.42% over the last quarter.

