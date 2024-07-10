HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Lexaria Bioscience (NasdaqCM:LEXX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 295.35% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lexaria Bioscience is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 295.35% from its latest reported closing price of $2.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lexaria Bioscience is 2MM, an increase of 285.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lexaria Bioscience. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 23.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEXX is 0.01%, an increase of 23.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.70% to 1,200K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invenomic Capital Management holds 473K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 732K shares , representing a decrease of 54.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEXX by 118.90% over the last quarter.

BIVIX - Invenomic Fund Institutional Class shares holds 254K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares , representing a decrease of 103.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEXX by 8.50% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 99K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing an increase of 46.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEXX by 375.72% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 85K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing an increase of 45.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEXX by 402.78% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 40K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company.

Lexaria Bioscience Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The Company's technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets, and capsules. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated since 2016 with cannabinoids and nicotine the ability to increase bio-absorption by up to 5-10x, reduce time of onset from 1 - 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is planned to be further evaluated for orally administered bioactive molecules, including anti-virals, cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and nicotine. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies including a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products and for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 18 patents granted and approximately 60 patents pending worldwide.

