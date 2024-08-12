HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of LENZ Therapeutics (LENZ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of LENZ Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:LENZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.62% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for LENZ Therapeutics is $33.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 42.62% from its latest reported closing price of $23.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LENZ Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in LENZ Therapeutics. This is an increase of 130 owner(s) or 812.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LENZ is 0.54%, an increase of 568.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6,478.00% to 16,608K shares. The put/call ratio of LENZ is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 4,179K shares representing 16.37% ownership of the company.

Falcon Edge Capital holds 3,612K shares representing 14.15% ownership of the company.

EcoR1 Capital holds 1,220K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company.

Samsara BioCapital holds 1,208K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company.

Sectoral Asset Management holds 1,069K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company.

LENZ Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

graphite bio is a next-generation gene editing company focused on the development of first-in-class therapies for patients suffering from life-threatening genetic diseases. the company’s platform harnesses the natural cellular process of homology directed repair (hdr) and targeted dna integration to precisely repair genetic defects at their source. graphite bio is leveraging its differentiated platform to advance a portfolio of transformative genetic treatments with potential for saving and dramatically improving patients’ lives

