HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of LB Pharmaceuticals (LBRX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2026, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of LB Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:LBRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.02% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for LB Pharmaceuticals is $46.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 47.02% from its latest reported closing price of $31.74 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for LB Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in LB Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 18.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBRX is 0.24%, an increase of 22.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.20% to 22,985K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 3,353K shares representing 11.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,209K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares , representing an increase of 19.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBRX by 45.16% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,611K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,033K shares , representing an increase of 35.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBRX by 130.54% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 1,500K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trails Edge Capital Partners holds 1,396K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.