HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Larimar Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:LRMR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 260.22% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Larimar Therapeutics is $22.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 260.22% from its latest reported closing price of $6.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Larimar Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Larimar Therapeutics. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 7.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRMR is 0.11%, an increase of 11.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.67% to 67,483K shares. The put/call ratio of LRMR is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 21,232K shares representing 33.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 6,045K shares representing 9.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,377K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,021K shares , representing an increase of 8.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRMR by 1.93% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,333K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,418K shares , representing an increase of 21.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRMR by 71.67% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 3,859K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,994K shares , representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRMR by 28.49% over the last quarter.

Larimar Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. The company's lead compound, CTI-1601, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical program in the U.S. as a potential treatment for FA. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds.

