HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Kairos Pharma (KAPA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Kairos Pharma (NYSEAM:KAPA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 621.83% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kairos Pharma is $6.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 621.83% from its latest reported closing price of $0.92 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kairos Pharma. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 150.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KAPA is 0.00%, an increase of 72.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 797.17% to 407K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Umb Bank N A holds 371K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company.

Virtu Financial holds 14K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing a decrease of 139.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAPA by 60.41% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 11K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 11K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.