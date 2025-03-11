HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Inuvo (INUV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Inuvo (NYSEAM:INUV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 260.37% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Inuvo is $1.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.26 to a high of $1.31. The average price target represents an increase of 260.37% from its latest reported closing price of $0.35 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Inuvo is 106MM, an increase of 26.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inuvo. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INUV is 0.19%, an increase of 139.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 27,351K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perkins Capital Management holds 7,083K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,828K shares , representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INUV by 157.25% over the last quarter.

Herald Investment Management holds 5,775K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,093K shares , representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INUV by 132.93% over the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 4,228K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,234K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INUV by 160.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,857K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,457K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Inuvo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inuvo®, Inc. is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.