HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Intensity Therapeutics (INTS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Intensity Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:INTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 379.34% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Intensity Therapeutics is $14.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 379.34% from its latest reported closing price of $3.05 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Intensity Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intensity Therapeutics. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTS is 0.01%, an increase of 37.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.58% to 1,724K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sapient Capital holds 1,011K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 164K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares , representing an increase of 16.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTS by 10.27% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 158K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sigma Planning holds 48K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 48K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.