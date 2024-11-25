HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Immunic (IMUX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Immunic (NasdaqGS:IMUX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,128.64% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Immunic is $13.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 1,128.64% from its latest reported closing price of $1.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Immunic is 36MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunic. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 11.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMUX is 0.05%, an increase of 26.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.44% to 59,330K shares. The put/call ratio of IMUX is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 8,903K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 8,266K shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,903K shares , representing a decrease of 7.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMUX by 65.68% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 7,293K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 5,594K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,099K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,074K shares , representing a decrease of 38.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMUX by 64.81% over the last quarter.

Immunic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immunic, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Immunic is developing three small molecule products: its lead development program, IMU-838, is a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH and exhibits a host-based antiviral effect; IMU-935 is an inverse agonist of RORγt; and IMU-856 targets the restoration of the intestinal barrier function. Immunic announced positive results from its phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of IMU-838 in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, reporting achievement of both primary and key secondary endpoints with high statistical significance. IMU-838 is also in phase 2 clinical development for ulcerative colitis and COVID-19, with an additional phase 2 trial considered in Crohn's disease. An investigator-sponsored proof-of-concept clinical trial for IMU-838 in primary sclerosing cholangitis is ongoing at the Mayo Clinic.

