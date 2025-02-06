HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Harrow (HROW) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 6, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Harrow (NasdaqGM:HROW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.63% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Harrow is $61.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.90 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 97.63% from its latest reported closing price of $30.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Harrow is 139MM, a decrease of 17.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harrow. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 29.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HROW is 0.34%, an increase of 1.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.38% to 23,744K shares. The put/call ratio of HROW is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Opaleye Management holds 3,990K shares representing 11.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 2,164K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,715K shares , representing a decrease of 25.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HROW by 58.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 995K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 994K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HROW by 102.38% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 794K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares , representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HROW by 108.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 723K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HROW by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Harrow Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harrow Health, Inc. owns a portfolio of ophthalmic pharmaceutical businesses, including ImprimisRx, the nation's leading ophthalmology outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company holds large equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Ophthalmics, and Melt Pharmaceuticals. The Company also owns royalty rights in four clinical-stage drug candidates being developed by Surface and Melt. Supported by dedicated employees, Harrow intends to create, invest in and grow paradigm shifting healthcare businesses that put patients first.

