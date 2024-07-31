HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 30, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Gryphon Digital Mining (NasdaqCM:GRYP) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gryphon Digital Mining. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 316.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRYP is 0.02%, an increase of 9,017.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 106,599.37% to 3,049K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 879K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company.

Murchinson holds 788K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company.

K2 Principal Fund holds 651K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 589K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company.

Creative Planning holds 54K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

Gryphon Digital Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

mj freeway® is the industry-leading software, consulting, and data solution for cannabis businesses, processing $5b in cannabis sales transactions and serving clients in every regulated market in the united states, canada, europe, and australia. founded in 2010 and designed and built specifically for cannabis businesses, mj freeway's technology includes a patented seed to sale supply chain erp platform which leverages sophisticated business intelligence insights. mj freeway's leaf data systems technology solution enables governments to track cannabis, prevent diversion and ensure patient, public, and product safety. mj freeway also offers a complete suite of consulting services for cannabis businesses. for more information, call 888-932-6537 or visit mjfreeway.com.

