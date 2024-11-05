HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Geron (LSE:0IV3) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Geron (LSE:0IV3) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.70% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Geron is 7.26 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 5.51 GBX to a high of 10.42 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 75.70% from its latest reported closing price of 4.13 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Geron is 87MM, an increase of 6,236.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geron. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 7.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IV3 is 0.23%, an increase of 6.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.03% to 494,685K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 46,202K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 27,225K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Darwin Global Management holds 23,915K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 20,030K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares , representing an increase of 99.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IV3 by 16,034.26% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 19,725K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,200K shares , representing an increase of 63.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IV3 by 245.29% over the last quarter.

