HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Fractyl Health (GUTS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Fractyl Health (NasdaqGM:GUTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 566.67% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fractyl Health is $6.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 566.67% from its latest reported closing price of $1.02 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fractyl Health is 5MM, an increase of 29,358.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fractyl Health. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 6.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GUTS is 0.05%, an increase of 73.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.23% to 29,029K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Catalyst Group Management holds 4,884K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company.

Deer Management Co. holds 4,771K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HCC Manager holds 4,674K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 4,248K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M28 Capital Management holds 1,856K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.