HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Fold Holdings (FLD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Fold Holdings (NasdaqCM:FLD) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fold Holdings. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLD is -63.02%, an increase of 182.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 80.81% to 923K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 500K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 247K shares.

Berkley W R holds 74K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SPCX - The SPAC and New Issue ETF holds 30K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 27K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing an increase of 15.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLD by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.