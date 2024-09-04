HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Eve Holding (EVEX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Eve Holding (NYSE:EVEX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 131.82% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Eve Holding is $6.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 131.82% from its latest reported closing price of $2.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eve Holding is 3MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eve Holding. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 4.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVEX is 0.01%, an increase of 9.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.85% to 4,381K shares. The put/call ratio of EVEX is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 514K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVEX by 61.67% over the last quarter.

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda holds 500K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 407K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares , representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVEX by 22.23% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 393K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVEX by 21.87% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 203K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares , representing a decrease of 8.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVEX by 52.42% over the last quarter.

