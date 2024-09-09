HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Enliven Therapeutics (ELVN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 9, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Enliven Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:ELVN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.70% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Enliven Therapeutics is $35.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 67.70% from its latest reported closing price of $21.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enliven Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enliven Therapeutics. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 17.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELVN is 0.31%, an increase of 22.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.93% to 48,859K shares. The put/call ratio of ELVN is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 7,960K shares representing 16.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,998K shares , representing a decrease of 13.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELVN by 26.44% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 4,026K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 3,973K shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 3,203K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 2,611K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,836K shares , representing a decrease of 46.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELVN by 9.67% over the last quarter.

