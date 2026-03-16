HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Elemental Royalty (ELE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 16, 2026, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Elemental Royalty (NasdaqCM:ELE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.86% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Elemental Royalty is $24.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.58 to a high of $29.02. The average price target represents an increase of 8.86% from its latest reported closing price of $22.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Elemental Royalty is 78MM, an increase of 135.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott holds 1,876K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company.

Extract Advisors holds 1,708K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company.

Euro Pacific Asset Management holds 969K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company.

Medici Capital holds 877K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company.

Condire Management holds 686K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.