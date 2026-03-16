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HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Elemental Royalty (ELE) with Buy Recommendation

March 16, 2026 — 08:03 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on March 16, 2026, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Elemental Royalty (NasdaqCM:ELE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.86% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Elemental Royalty is $24.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.58 to a high of $29.02. The average price target represents an increase of 8.86% from its latest reported closing price of $22.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Elemental Royalty is 78MM, an increase of 135.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott holds 1,876K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company.

Extract Advisors holds 1,708K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company.

Euro Pacific Asset Management holds 969K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company.

Medici Capital holds 877K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company.

Condire Management holds 686K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Elemental Royalty Corporation-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Elemental Royalty Corporation-> See our take on Elemental Royalty Corporation Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

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