HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Editas Medicine (LSE:0IFK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Editas Medicine (LSE:0IFK) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in Editas Medicine. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 10.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IFK is 0.01%, an increase of 44.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.36% to 58,628K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 2,747K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,351K shares , representing a decrease of 21.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IFK by 68.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,592K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,259K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,176K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IFK by 62.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,809K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares , representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IFK by 65.85% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,786K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares , representing an increase of 34.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IFK by 44.20% over the last quarter.

