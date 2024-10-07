HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:DMAC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.54% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for DiaMedica Therapeutics is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 63.54% from its latest reported closing price of $4.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DiaMedica Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in DiaMedica Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMAC is 0.12%, an increase of 28.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.10% to 5,472K shares. The put/call ratio of DMAC is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooperman Leon G holds 1,400K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 884K shares , representing an increase of 36.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMAC by 70.90% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 839K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares , representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMAC by 4.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 716K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture holds 483K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMAC by 41.02% over the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 382K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares , representing an increase of 41.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMAC by 118.36% over the last quarter.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Background Information

DiaMedica Therapeutics Background Information

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments to improve the lives of patients with neurological and chronic kidney diseases.

