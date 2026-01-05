HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Dakota Gold (DC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2026, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Dakota Gold (NYSEAM:DC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.02% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dakota Gold is $11.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.48 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 101.02% from its latest reported closing price of $5.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dakota Gold is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dakota Gold. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 10.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DC is 0.09%, an increase of 53.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.14% to 62,047K shares. The put/call ratio of DC is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orion Resource Partners holds 7,182K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,712K shares , representing a decrease of 35.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DC by 78.81% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,399K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,466K shares , representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DC by 0.77% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 3,100K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,809K shares , representing an increase of 9.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DC by 49.66% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,795K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,520K shares , representing an increase of 9.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DC by 79.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,730K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,383K shares , representing an increase of 12.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DC by 42.35% over the last quarter.

