HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of CRISPR Therapeutics (LSE:0VRQ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 3, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of CRISPR Therapeutics (LSE:0VRQ) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 575 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRISPR Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 7.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0VRQ is 0.24%, an increase of 9.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 76,436K shares.

Capital International Investors holds 7,927K shares representing 9.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,865K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VRQ by 18.27% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 7,499K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,779K shares , representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VRQ by 13.58% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 5,416K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,280K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VRQ by 8.98% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 4,691K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 2,967K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,152K shares , representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VRQ by 19.54% over the last quarter.

