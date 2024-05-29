HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Cognition Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:CGTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 234.98% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cognition Therapeutics is 6.80. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 234.98% from its latest reported closing price of 2.03.

The projected annual revenue for Cognition Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognition Therapeutics. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 18.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGTX is 0.04%, an increase of 32.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 9,380K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pathstone Family Office holds 2,205K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,210K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGTX by 19.13% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 1,897K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,039K shares , representing a decrease of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGTX by 44.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 689K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares , representing an increase of 25.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGTX by 21.11% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 650K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 500K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company.

