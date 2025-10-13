HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Climb Bio (CLYM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Climb Bio (NasdaqGM:CLYM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 410.00% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Climb Bio is $9.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 410.00% from its latest reported closing price of $1.80 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Climb Bio. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLYM is 0.02%, an increase of 14.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.95% to 50,730K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 31,419K shares representing 46.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 2,503K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,999K shares , representing an increase of 20.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLYM by 41.42% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1,612K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares , representing a decrease of 14.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLYM by 64.64% over the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 1,500K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 1,040K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

