HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of CARGO Therapeutics (CRGX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of CARGO Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:CRGX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 103.56% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for CARGO Therapeutics is $34.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 103.56% from its latest reported closing price of $16.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CARGO Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in CARGO Therapeutics. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 107.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRGX is 0.20%, an increase of 87.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.31% to 37,625K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Samsara BioCapital holds 4,122K shares representing 10.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,736K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,176K shares , representing a decrease of 38.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRGX by 34.24% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,448K shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,437K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRGX by 24.74% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,093K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,239K shares , representing an increase of 27.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRGX by 21.53% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,660K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,703K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRGX by 13.35% over the last quarter.

