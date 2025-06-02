HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Cardiol Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CRDL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 475.44% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cardiol Therapeutics is $7.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.21 to a high of $8.35. The average price target represents an increase of 475.44% from its latest reported closing price of $1.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cardiol Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardiol Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRDL is 0.21%, an increase of 2.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.40% to 8,795K shares. The put/call ratio of CRDL is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tejara Capital holds 3,195K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,115K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRDL by 54.24% over the last quarter.

YOLO - AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF holds 982K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares , representing an increase of 10.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRDL by 15.58% over the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 982K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares , representing an increase of 10.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRDL by 18.11% over the last quarter.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 783K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRDL by 15.55% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 498K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares , representing an increase of 52.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRDL by 69.00% over the last quarter.

Cardiol Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the research and clinical development of innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease ("CVD"). The Company’s lead product, CardiolRx™, is a pharmaceutically produced oral cannabidiol formulation that is being investigated in a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus. This potentially registrational trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce mortality and major cardiovascular events in COVID-19 patients who have a prior history of, or risk factors for, CVD, and to investigate the influence CardiolRx has on key markers of inflammatory heart disease. Cardiol is also planning to file an investigational new drug ("IND") application for a Phase II international trial that will investigate the anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic properties of CardiolRx in patients with acute myocarditis, which remains the most common cause of sudden cardiac death in people under 35 years of age. In addition, Cardiol is developing a subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx and other anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of chronic heart failure – a leading cause of death and hospitalization in North America, with associated annual healthcare costs in the U.S. alone exceeding $30 billion.

