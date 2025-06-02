Stocks
HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Boundless Bio (BOLD) with Buy Recommendation

June 02, 2025 — 08:03 am EDT

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Boundless Bio (NasdaqGS:BOLD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,290.91% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Boundless Bio is $15.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1,290.91% from its latest reported closing price of $1.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Boundless Bio is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boundless Bio. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 5.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOLD is 0.02%, an increase of 9.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.15% to 19,108K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BOLD / Boundless Bio, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Nuveen holds 3,958K shares representing 17.68% ownership of the company.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,181K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nextech Invest holds 1,228K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 910K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares , representing an increase of 11.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOLD by 15.67% over the last quarter.

