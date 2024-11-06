HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of BitFuFu (FUFU) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of BitFuFu (NasdaqCM:FUFU) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in BitFuFu. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUFU is 0.28%, an increase of 18,119.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2,067.35% to 1,231K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BITQ - Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 656K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company.

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 528K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 661K shares , representing a decrease of 25.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUFU by 41.25% over the last quarter.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 16K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 14K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.