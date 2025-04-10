HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Bionano Genomics (BMV:BNGO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Bionano Genomics (BMV:BNGO) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bionano Genomics. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNGO is 0.00%, an increase of 23.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 87.30% to 175K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,364K shares representing 49.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 505K shares representing 18.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 489K shares representing 17.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares , representing an increase of 23.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNGO by 36.03% over the last quarter.

VHCIX - Vanguard Health Care Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 209K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares , representing an increase of 43.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNGO by 17.21% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 166K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares , representing an increase of 51.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNGO by 1.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.