HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of BioLife Solutions (BLFS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of BioLife Solutions (NasdaqCM:BLFS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.01% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for BioLife Solutions is $29.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.01% from its latest reported closing price of $24.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BioLife Solutions is 249MM, an increase of 77.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioLife Solutions. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLFS is 0.25%, an increase of 27.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.72% to 57,261K shares. The put/call ratio of BLFS is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Casdin Capital holds 8,707K shares representing 18.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,320K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,275K shares , representing an increase of 61.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLFS by 73.93% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,379K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,393K shares , representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLFS by 19.28% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,579K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,490K shares , representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLFS by 11.07% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,572K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,727K shares , representing a decrease of 9.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLFS by 6.71% over the last quarter.

Biolife Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction products and services. Its products and services portfolio includes its proprietary CryoStor® freeze media, HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, and Custom Biogenic Systems high capacity storage freezers and SciSafe biologic storage services.

