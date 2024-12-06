HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Bicara Therapeutics (BCAX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Bicara Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:BCAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 100.62% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bicara Therapeutics is $42.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 100.62% from its latest reported closing price of $21.10 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bicara Therapeutics. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 1,171.43% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of BCAX is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 6,956K shares representing 12.78% ownership of the company.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 3,073K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company.

Tpg Gp A holds 3,010K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company.

Omega Fund Management holds 2,205K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 1,795K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company.

