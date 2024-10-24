HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Avalo Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:AVTX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 215.93% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Avalo Therapeutics is $35.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 215.93% from its latest reported closing price of $11.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Avalo Therapeutics is 48MM, an increase of 5,840.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avalo Therapeutics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVTX is 0.03%, an increase of 250.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 719.40% to 771K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Logos Global Management holds 539K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company.

Sio Capital Management holds 71K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 85.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTX by 266.81% over the last quarter.

Ikarian Capital holds 55K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares , representing an increase of 14.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTX by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 45K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 77.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTX by 140.23% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 40K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company.

Avalo Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avalo is a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that employs a precision medicine approach to discover, develop, and commercialize highly targeted therapeutics in areas of significant unmet clinical need.

