HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Autolus Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt (AUTL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 17, 2026, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Autolus Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:AUTL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 553.53% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Autolus Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt is $9.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 553.53% from its latest reported closing price of $1.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Autolus Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt is 306MM, an increase of 498.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autolus Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 11.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUTL is 1.13%, an increase of 22.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.71% to 165,285K shares. The put/call ratio of AUTL is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mak Capital One holds 26,018K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,955K shares , representing an increase of 34.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTL by 17.78% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 20,486K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 19,356K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Syncona Portfolio holds 16,641K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 15,600K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,000K shares , representing an increase of 23.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUTL by 20.10% over the last quarter.

