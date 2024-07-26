HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Aura Biosciences (AURA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Aura Biosciences (NasdaqGM:AURA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.65% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Aura Biosciences is $20.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 96.65% from its latest reported closing price of $10.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aura Biosciences is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aura Biosciences. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AURA is 0.11%, an increase of 28.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 45,952K shares. The put/call ratio of AURA is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 6,923K shares representing 13.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 5,803K shares representing 11.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 5,803K shares representing 11.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,465K shares representing 9.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,225K shares , representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AURA by 14.63% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,676K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,631K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AURA by 24.35% over the last quarter.

