HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2026, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Ascent Solar Technologies (NasdaqCM:ASTI) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascent Solar Technologies. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 26.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASTI is 0.00%, an increase of 450.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.47% to 332K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hrt Financial holds 51K shares.

MYDA Advisors holds 50K shares.

Citigroup holds 45K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

United Advisor Group holds 35K shares.

Jane Street Group holds 28K shares.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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