HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Archer Aviation (ACHR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 170.00% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Archer Aviation is $9.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 170.00% from its latest reported closing price of $3.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Archer Aviation is 8MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Archer Aviation. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACHR is 0.07%, an increase of 25.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 154,951K shares. The put/call ratio of ACHR is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 25,457K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,259K shares , representing a decrease of 11.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHR by 12.03% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 16,503K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,999K shares , representing an increase of 21.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHR by 19.90% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 10,029K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,798K shares , representing a decrease of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHR by 23.91% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 10,019K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,798K shares , representing a decrease of 7.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHR by 17.82% over the last quarter.

XAR - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 7,113K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,295K shares , representing a decrease of 143.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHR by 68.61% over the last quarter.

Archer Aviation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Archer’s mission is to advance the benefits of sustainable air mobility. Archer’s goal is to move people throughout the world's cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner. Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer's team is based in Palo Alto, CA.

