HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of AnaptysBio (LSE:0HFQ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of AnaptysBio (LSE:0HFQ) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in AnaptysBio. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HFQ is 0.12%, an increase of 1.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.53% to 30,589K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 7,521K shares representing 27.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,331K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,951K shares , representing a decrease of 46.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HFQ by 19.17% over the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 1,300K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 977K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 944K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares , representing a decrease of 31.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HFQ by 23.65% over the last quarter.

