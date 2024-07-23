HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of AnaptysBio (ANAB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of AnaptysBio (NasdaqGS:ANAB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.80% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for AnaptysBio is $46.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.80% from its latest reported closing price of $35.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AnaptysBio is 17MM, a decrease of 24.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in AnaptysBio. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANAB is 0.12%, an increase of 1.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.53% to 30,589K shares. The put/call ratio of ANAB is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 7,521K shares representing 27.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,331K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,951K shares , representing a decrease of 46.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 19.17% over the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 1,300K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 977K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 944K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares , representing a decrease of 31.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 23.65% over the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Imsidolimab, previously known as ANB019, is an antibody that inhibits the function of the interleukin-36-receptor, or IL-36R, which AnaptysBio plans to initially develop as a potential first-in-class therapy for patients suffering from generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, EGFR-mediated skin toxicity, ichthyosis, hidradenitis suppurativa and acne.

