HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Alumis (ALMS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Alumis (NasdaqGS:ALMS) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alumis. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 900.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALMS is 1.21%, an increase of 14,144,044.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 142,875,050.00% to 28,575K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AyurMaya Capital Management Company holds 10,646K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Foresite Capital Management V holds 5,585K shares. No change in the last quarter.

venBio Partners holds 2,826K shares.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,147K shares.

Sr One Capital Management holds 1,960K shares. No change in the last quarter.

