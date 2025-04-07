HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Alto Neuroscience (ANRO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 444.62% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alto Neuroscience is $12.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 444.62% from its latest reported closing price of $2.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alto Neuroscience is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alto Neuroscience. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 11.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANRO is 0.09%, an increase of 54.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 24,152K shares. The put/call ratio of ANRO is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Falcon Edge Capital holds 3,708K shares representing 13.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,692K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 978K shares , representing an increase of 42.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANRO by 44.53% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,163K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares , representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANRO by 95.09% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 976K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Vestal Point Capital holds 915K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares , representing an increase of 28.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANRO by 59.31% over the last quarter.

