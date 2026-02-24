HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of AlphaTON Capital (ATON) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of AlphaTON Capital (NasdaqCM:ATON) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in AlphaTON Capital. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATON is 0.00%, an increase of 91.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.06% to 31K shares.

QTR Family Wealth holds 19K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 10K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 28.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATON by 98.39% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

