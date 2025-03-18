News & Insights

HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Alpha Cognition (ACOG) with Buy Recommendation

March 18, 2025 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Alpha Cognition (NasdaqCM:ACOG) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha Cognition. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 2,500.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ACOG / Alpha Cognition Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Solas Capital Management holds 1,393K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company.

Ikarian Capital holds 756K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company.

Sphera Funds Management holds 620K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company.

Cable Car Capital holds 515K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company.

Sio Capital Management holds 435K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

