HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Alpha Cognition (ACOG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Alpha Cognition (NasdaqCM:ACOG) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha Cognition. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 2,500.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Solas Capital Management holds 1,393K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company.

Ikarian Capital holds 756K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company.

Sphera Funds Management holds 620K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company.

Cable Car Capital holds 515K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company.

Sio Capital Management holds 435K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.