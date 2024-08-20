HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Aligos Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:ALGS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.89% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Aligos Therapeutics is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 49.89% from its latest reported closing price of $14.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aligos Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aligos Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGS is 0.02%, an increase of 71.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 47,742K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 7,256K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,893K shares , representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGS by 64.33% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 6,389K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 6,103K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 5,000K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,465K shares , representing an increase of 50.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGS by 28.92% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 3,547K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aligos Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Aligos is focused on the discovery and development of targeted antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and coronaviruses as well as leveraging its expertise in liver diseases to create targeted therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of potentially best-in-class molecules.

