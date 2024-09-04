HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Adlai Nortye - Depositary Receipt () (ANL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Adlai Nortye - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGM:ANL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 955.17% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Adlai Nortye - Depositary Receipt () is $30.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 955.17% from its latest reported closing price of $2.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Adlai Nortye - Depositary Receipt () is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adlai Nortye - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANL is 0.01%, an increase of 66.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.27% to 59K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 40K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 19K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing a decrease of 7.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANL by 59.45% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANL by 58.07% over the last quarter.

