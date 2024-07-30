HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt () (ADAP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 30, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:ADAP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.05% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt () is $2.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 55.05% from its latest reported closing price of $1.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt () is 27MM, an increase of 48.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADAP is 0.11%, an increase of 60.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.07% to 163,237K shares. The put/call ratio of ADAP is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 38,974K shares representing 15.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 27,404K shares representing 10.72% ownership of the company.

NEA Management Company holds 17,080K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 15,149K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,872K shares , representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADAP by 77.04% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 10,787K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,969K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADAP by 116.01% over the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for people with cancer. The Company's unique SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer across multiple solid tumors.

