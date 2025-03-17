HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Actuate Therapeutics (ACTU) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Actuate Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:ACTU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 181.38% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Actuate Therapeutics is $20.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 181.38% from its latest reported closing price of $7.25 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Actuate Therapeutics. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 136.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACTU is 3.24%, an increase of 2,820.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2,555.72% to 10,149K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BIOS Capital Management holds 9,894K shares representing 50.65% ownership of the company.

Voss Capital holds 55K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 28K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northwestern University holds 28K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mercer Global Advisors holds 16K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

