HC Wainwright & Co. Downgrades UroGen Pharma (LSE:0XOD)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded their outlook for UroGen Pharma (LSE:0XOD) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in UroGen Pharma. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0XOD is 0.18%, an increase of 59.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.90% to 44,339K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 4,361K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,377K shares , representing an increase of 68.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XOD by 51.27% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,835K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 3,206K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 2,303K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 2,153K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,630K shares , representing an increase of 24.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XOD by 65.22% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.