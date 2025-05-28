HC Wainwright & Co. Downgrades Unity Biotechnology (LSE:0YC0)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded their outlook for Unity Biotechnology (LSE:0YC0) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unity Biotechnology. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0YC0 is 0.21%, an increase of 14.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.10% to 3,090K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arch Venture holds 1,005K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 396K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 292K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 859K shares , representing a decrease of 194.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YC0 by 61.63% over the last quarter.

Financial Harvest holds 205K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 195K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.