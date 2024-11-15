HC Wainwright & Co. Downgrades Predictive Oncology (MUN:S1K)

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded their outlook for Predictive Oncology (MUN:S1K) from Buy to Neutral.

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Predictive Oncology. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S1K is 0.00%, an increase of 39.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.09% to 254K shares.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 70K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 52K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 21.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S1K by 53.60% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 24K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 12.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S1K by 31.50% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 15K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S1K by 46.85% over the last quarter.

Csenge Advisory Group holds 13K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

